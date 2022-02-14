Carbon Fiber Guitar with powerful integrated pickup and patented soundboard

Guitarists and musicians may be interested in a new carbon fiber guitar created by the team at Joytar. Offering a great sounding compact unibody design complete with an integrated pickup and featuring the companies patented soundboard technology Power Nest. The guitar has launched via Kickstarter and already blasted past its required pledge goal with still 34 days remaining.

Joytar Carbon Fiber Guitar

The guitar is available in both black-and-white and the neck finishes a curvature profile, designed with parametric modeling to make it extra intuitive. The pickup module supports Bluetooth connection so you can import beats from your phone or record and play audio tracks through Garageband.

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $795 or £589 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“What’s not to love about guitar? They produce good sound quality but require proper care to keep them safe from bumps and drastic weather changes. It also needs regular tuning and maintenance to last you a long time. Among countless materials available, carbon fiber has the characteristics of being lightweight, has good strength, and boasts extreme durability. When these attributes are applied to a guitar, everything becomes a perfect combination. We hope to create a compact, versatile, and powerful guitar to accompany you every step of the way.”

With the assumption that the Joytar crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 22. To learn more about the Joytar carbon fibre guitar project view the promotional video below.

“Before launching on Kickstarter, we have successfully conducted several production tests and verified its design and manufacturability. We currently have a ready-to-deliver batch stored in our warehouse so this means you don’t have to worry about shipping delays or long delivery times. Once the crowdfunding campaign is over, we will ship Joytar to you as soon as possible. Prepare to be blown away and take your musical experience to the next level.”

“The 36-inch travel-sized guitar can be easily brought onto the plane or placed in your car’s trunk. Whether it is a road trip with your family or a regular outing with your friends, Joytar is designed to go wherever life takes you.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the carbon fibre guitar, jump over to the official Joytar crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

