Taxie the compact, folding childrens car seat

Taxie as a new folding child car seat complete with impact protection ECE-R129 standard. launched by Kickstarter and designed by Richard Choi based in London and the UK. The children’s car seat is now available with early bird pledges starting from £189 offering a 45% saving of the recommended retail price

“If only child car seat small enough to store on every car, then children will be well protected. That is the reason for us to develop Taxie. Our design allows transportation like Taxi and Uber to carry a child car seat all the time. Children between 15months to 12 years old will protect at the latest ECE-R129 standard.

Taxie by Trafold created to help drivers provide a better service. Taxie designed for children of 76cm and above with a scalable product the size of a piece of hand luggage. Just unlock the base, flip it over, adjust the headrest, and you are good to go. When you finish, simply fold it back up and store it in the boot – leaving plenty of room for passenger luggage.”

“A professional car seat needed to design for children of different height and weight. We carefully designed the car seat and tried hard to provide the best protection during impacts from different directions. We first study children in every age level and use that data to design the car seat then we use the computer impact simulation technology widely used in the automobile industry to improve and fine-tune the structure and design. Therefore, we designed Safe-T® Clamp and Safe-T Wing”

Source : Indiegogo

