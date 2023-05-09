FLEX Bolt camera adapter designed for capturing lightning photographs

Photographers looking to take photographs of lightning and storms may be interested in a new camera adapter in the form of the FLEX Bolt specifically designed to help you capture those perfect lightning compositions. Capturing lightning photographs is not easy to do yet the FLEX Bolt allows you to start taking photos in just a few minutes. Created by the photographers and engineers at MIOPS the new lightning camera adapter is now available to purchase via Indiegogo.

Early bird reservation pledges are now available for the futuristic project from roughly $99 or £78 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 44% off the retail value, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Introducing the FLEX Bolt, the ultimate lightning trigger for DSLR and mirrorless cameras. With its advanced lightning detection technology, the FLEX Bolt makes it easy to capture stunning lightning shots effortlessly. Setting up the FLEX Bolt lightning trigger is easy and intuitive. Simply connect the trigger to your camera and adjust the sensitivity settings to your liking.”

Capturing lightning photographs

“You can start taking lightning shots in minutes, without any complicated setup or technical know-how. With the FLEX Bolt, you can focus on your photography and let the trigger do the rest. Capture stunning lightning shots day or night with the FLEX Bolt lightning trigger. Perfect for all levels of photographers, the FLEX Bolt features advanced lightning detection technology and adjustable sensitivity settings for optimal performance in any lighting conditions.”

If the FLEX Bolt campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2023. To learn more about the FLEX Bolt camera adapter for capturing lightning photographs project explore the promotional video below.

“The FLEX Bolt lightning trigger is designed to work seamlessly with a wide range of DSLR and mirrorless cameras. With its interchangeable cable system, all you need to do is change the cable depending on your camera model to start capturing amazing lightning shots. Whether you’re shooting with Canon, Nikon, Sony, Fujifilm, or another popular camera brand, the FLEX Bolt lightning trigger is the perfect accessory for taking your lightning photography to the next level.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the camera adapter for capturing lightning photographs, jump over to the official FLEX Bolt crowd funding campaign page by proceeding to the link below.

Source : Indiegogo





