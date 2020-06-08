3 Footed Monster magnetic camera tripod and mount

Photographers, vloggers and creatives searching for a versatile way to mount action cameras, lights and more, may be interested in a new all-weather adjustable mount called the 3 Footed Monster. Launched by Kickstarter last month early bird pledges are available fromroughly $100 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during July 2020.

Equipped with magnetic feet the 3 Footed Monster camera mount can be positioned in a wide variety of different locations and includes a ball socket joint to position your camera at the perfect angle.

“An all-weather magnetic mount designed and tested by an actual TV industry professional? Noooo… Yesssss. After coming up with the original concept and messing around with it since 2006, I decided it was time to unleash the 3 Footed Monster on the market. For the past few months it’s been out being tested by TV people, YouTubers, Tik Tok creators and a bunch of people who just want to get cool shots or just mount something in places where other mounts don’t cut it. Join in the fun and get yourself one of THE MOST simple, compact and versatile mounts that is going to take the market by storm!”

“It comes with a GoPro mount and phone clamp, you can use it to film yourself training to make great social media content. Or if you simply want to have hands free entertainment while you train, then put your phone in the clamp, stick it on the machine and check out the latest channels you follow.”

Source : Kickstarter

