Camera Test: iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11 Pro (Video)

Apple’s iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will launch tomorrow and now we get to find out what the cameras are like on the handsets in a new camera test video of the iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11 Pro.

The video below from Mrwhostheboss compares the cameras between the iPhone 11 Pro, the new iPhone 12 and the new iPhone 12 Pro, lets find out of these new iPhones comes with improved cameras, the 12 Pro also comes with a LiDAR scanner.

The iPhone 12 comes with OIS and the 12 Pro and 11 Pro feature dual OIS, the new iPhone 12 and 12 Pro also come with support for Dolby Vision HDR video.

As we can see from the video there are a number of improvements in the cameras on the new iPhone 12 handsets.

Apple’s iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will launch tomorrow, the iPhone 12 starts at £799 and the 12 Pro starts at £999. Apple will also launch their 12 Pro Max and 12 Mini in November and pre-orders will start on the 6th of November.

Source & Image Credit: Mrwhostheboss

