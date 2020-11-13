axiiio nano professional camera motion control system

Photographers in the market for a versatile and flexible camera control system, may be worth investigating a new Kickstarter campaign for the axiiio nano. Specifically designed to provide enough flexibility to do all the things you can imagine, say its creators. The axiiio nano FIZ Kit is designed to give you the flexibility of a fully featured FIZ rig, with the ability to add motion control of the camera in one axis.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $1013 or £771, offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the final retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the axiiio nano Kickstarter campaign is successful and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2021. To learn more about the axiiio nano project play the promotional video below.

“axiiio nano is the culmination of thinking about film and photographic automation as a system, rather than a product that does only one thing. The axiiio nano system is an investment, that you can grow and change to meet the demands of your creative output.”

“When you hold the axiiio nano receiver in your hand, it’s hard to believe that it can do all the things does. The hardware for axiiio is built to last and be software definable. That means that the system’s set of features will be constantly improving through firmware upgrades. When you invest in an axiiio system your investing in the software smarts as much as the actual hardware.”

The motors in the camera control system are small and light enough to be unobtrusive on a gyrostabilised camera platform, but also generate enough torque to provide accurate movement to cameras mounted on motion rigs. For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications, jump over to the official axiiio nano crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

