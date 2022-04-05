Lexar 2000X 256GB SDXC UHS-II V90 memory card

Lexar has introduced a new memory card this week in the form of the 2000X 256GB SDXC UHS-II V90 available in a capacity of 256 GB and offering up to 300 MB/s read. Designed for DSLR and cinema-quality video cameras the card features UHS-II technology that allows you to “handle sequential burst mode of RAW footage effortlessly, and provide users with super-fast file transfers for expedited post-production” says Lexar. Priced at $240 the Lexar Professional 2000x SDXC UHS-II Card GOLD Series 256 GB memory card is now available from online retailers.

“The new Lexar Professional 2000x SDXC UHS-II Card GOLD Series 256 GB memory card fully meets the growing demand for larger storage capacity, which helps users save time and dramatically accelerates workflow from start to finish. Providing the performance you need to capture and store valuable data in a variety of elements which is water-proof, temperature-proof, shockproof, vibration-proof, and X-ray-proof. For added versatility, the cards are also backwards compatible with UHS-I devices, performing up to the maximum thresholds of UHS-I speed capabilities.”

Memory card specifications :

– Up to 300 MB/s read transfer, write speeds lower. Speeds based on internal testing. Actual performance may vary. x=150 KB/s.

– Highest transfer speeds achieved only when paired with an SD UHS-II reader

– Temperature-proof: Withstands operating temperature range from 32ºF (-0°C) or 158ºF (70°C) and non-operating temperatures from -13ºF (-25°C) or 185ºF (85 °C).

– Shockproof: Shock resistant (200G [1961.33 m/sec^2] 3 ms, 150G [1471.00 m/sec^2] 10 ms, From X.Y.Z, 3 directions/3 times each)

– Vibration proof: Vibration resistant (10 Hz to 2000 Hz, 6G rms, 5 minutes per 1 cycle, 10 cycle per 1 axis total 30 cycles per 3 axis, based on IEC 60512-6-4 guidelines).

– X-ray-proof: Protected against X-ray exposure based on ISO 7816-1 guidelines

“Quickly capture and transfer high-quality photos and 1080p Full-HD, 3D, and 4K video, with a read transfer speed, up to 2000x (300MB/s). The cards leverage UHS-II technology (UHS Speed Class 3 (U3)) for high-speed performance. And with the included SD UHS-II card reader, you’ll power through post-production with high-speed file transfer from card to computer.”

For more details on the full range of Lexar memory cards available for DSLR and high quality video cameras jump over to the official website by following the link below.

Source : Lexar

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals