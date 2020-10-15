New DJI Ronin RS 2 and RSC 2 camera gimbals available from today

Photographers will be interested to know that DJI today made available its new camera gimbals in the form of the DJI RS 2 and DJI RSC 2 priced at $499 and $849 respectively. The new camera gimbals have been created to provide photographers and videographers with “unparalleled solution for dynamic cinematography” says DJI. Constructed from carbon fibre and capable of accepting equipment up to 4.5 kg in weight the DJI RS 2 is “crafted for you to master filmmaking” and completes complete with touchscreen interface.

“No one makes camera stabilizers like DJI. Our Titan Stabilization Algorithm captures smoother footage than ever. Need more? SuperSmooth mode compensates for micromovements and increases torque, stabilizing even 100mm zoom lenses.”

“Professional-level results are effortless with DJI RSC 2. This compact stabilizer for mirrorless and DSLR cameras features a foldable design and intuitive features, empowering filmmakers, one-man crews, and content creators everywhere.”

For full specifications, purchasing options and features jump over to the official DJI product pages for both new camera gimbals by following the links below.

Source : DJI RS 2 : DJI RSC 2

