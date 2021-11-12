Birdfy AI equipped camera bird feeder can identify over 6000 birds

Ornithologists or those interested in casual birdwatching in the garden may be interested in a new camera bird feeder aptly named Birdfy that is equipped with artificial intelligence and is capable of recognising over 6000 different bird species. Thanks to the integrated camera the bird feeder will automatically capture photographs as well as live footage which can be shared with your friends and family. Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $149 or £112 (depending on current exchange rates).

Birdfy camera bird feeder

“Birdfy is the first-ever unique AI bird feeder. Adding a special touch to bird feeding, Birdfy allows users to cherish each passing second of birds either in the moment or rewatching from the comfort of your home. With AI motion detection technology, all the captured moments of birds will be snapped and organized into your device. Identify which birds visit your home, and share these special moments with friends or family! Birdfy automatically captures videos and photos in 1080P full HD resolution, making sure no detail is missed. Even if you don’t check your phone, Birdfy Cam will leave you a nice surprise when you check your app.”

Assuming that the Birdfy funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the Birdfy camera bird feeder project view the promotional video below.

“You might miss a notification, but you don’t want to miss this one! Birdfy will send you a notification via the Netvue app with details on what kind of birds have been caught on Birdfy. If you see a captured bird that you don’t recognize but want to learn more about it, Birdfy will help. It not only recognizes and labels the bird for you but also provides a link of the introduction of the bird’s species to Wikipedia. Just click on it and you will gain a quick idea about the coming little feathered friend.”

“Oh yes – one more thing! You can also share your camera with your friends and family. As long as they have the Netvue app installed on their phones and register a Netvue account, you can share your Birdfy camera with them. Invite them to access your Birdfy live streaming and watch lovely bird moments together. Up to 20 people can join the real-time birdwatching at the same time.”

Source : Kickstarter

