Callisto Protocol Riot Bundle DLC launches

Gamers patiently waiting for the arrival of the new Callisto Protocol Riot Bundle DLC will be pleased to know it is now available and features the all-new Riot Mode, new animations showcasing lethal kills, and an exciting new cosmetic collection. The Riot Bundle adds eleven exciting new animations for Jacob to execute biophage in brutally creative ways and all animations are available in all modes.

Riot Bundle DLC

“Venture into a previously undiscovered area in the depths of Black Iron Prison filled with hordes of biophage in Riot Mode. Fight through increasingly difficult waves of enemies, earning credits to unlock powerful upgrades and purchase health and resources to help you survive. Complete objectives to earn a temporary special ability granting unlimited ammo and GRP charges that instantly kills enemies to give you the edge in battle.”

“Honor the first colonists of Callisto by wearing the Prospector Skin Collection, a new cosmetic set for your player, weapons, and gear. And if that’s not enough, earn 20,000 credits while playing Riot Mode to unlock the Hazmat Skin Collection.”

Callisto Protocol

“In this narrative-driven, third-person survival horror game set 300 years in the future, the player will take on the role of Jacob Lee – a victim of fate thrown into Black Iron Prison, a maximum-security penitentiary located on Jupiter’s moon, Callisto. When inmates begin to transform into monstrous creatures, the prison is thrown into chaos.

To survive, Jacob must battle his way to safety to escape Black Iron Prison, while uncovering the dark and disturbing secrets buried beneath the surface of Callisto. Using a unique blend of shooting and close-quarters combat, Jacob will need to adapt his tactics to combat the rapidly evolving creatures while scavenging to unlock new weapons, gear, and abilities to outrun the growing threat and escape the horrors of Jupiter’s Dead Moon.”

Source : Steam



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals