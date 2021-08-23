Call of Duty Vanguard Alpha coming to the PlayStation (Video)

The new Call of Duty Vanguard Alpha is coming to the PlayStation next weekend, it will be available for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles.

The Alpha will be available from this Friday the 27th of August and you will be able to pre-load the software from today ahead of Friday’s launch.

The new Call of Duty Vanguard Alpha brings the new Champion Hill mode to everyone and you do no need to have a PS Plus subscription to download it and play it. You can see the teaser video for the game below.

The new Champion Hill will be played in two vs two, three vs three and four vs four games, there will be four maps available Airstrip, Courtyard, Trainyard, and Market.

Welcome to Champion Hill.

8️⃣ Teams

4️⃣ Arenas

1️⃣ Winner Clear your plans for the free #Vanguard Alpha coming to PlayStation this weekend 🙌 Preload ➡️ 8/23 @ 3am PT

Live ➡️ 8/27 @ 10am PT pic.twitter.com/7UpQK60VJJ — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 22, 2021

Welcome to Champion Hill.

Free for all PS5 and PS4 owners, play a preview of the Call of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer through its new mode Champion Hill in this limited-time Alpha, available August 27-29.

Source Pushsquare

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals