California company offers a convertible conversion for the Tesla Model 3

The Tesla Model 3 has been a popular electric vehicle with many people liking the glass roof in particular. For those who want to feel the wind in their hair rather than just seeing outside the car, a company called Newport Convertible Engineering has a droptop Tesla Model 3 conversion that’s available to purchase. The company says it takes about 2 to 3 months to complete the conversion.

The interior is stripped and restructured with reinforcements and cuts made to the body. The convertible structure is added, and it’s tested for water leakage. A basic conversion with a manual folding top costs $29,500, while a version with a power top is $39,500. The car does have a sort of rollbar that spans the gap between the B pillars.

We have to say that the convertible conversion looks rather weird, especially in the back near the rear window. We also wonder how much weight the body bracing, and the convertible mechanism adds. Weight is the enemy of driving range and performance in an electric car.

via MotorTrend

