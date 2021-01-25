Cadillac V-Series Blackwing reveal set for February 1

Cadillac has confirmed that it will unveil the 2022 CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing performance luxury cars on February 4 at 7 PM ET. On the same day at 7:30 PM ET, the Cadillac Reserve Yours page will go live, allowing fans to have the opportunity to reserve one of the first 250 available for each Blackwing model.

Each customer that’s able to reserve one of the 500 available cars successfully will also receive a high-performance during will with a unique serialized plaque. The plaque will have an etched five-digit portion of the vehicle VIN sequence.

The Reserve Yours opportunity will require a $1000 refundable deposit. Those unable to reserve one of the first 250 of each model can sign up for a waitlist to be contacted by a dealer when more vehicles are available. Both Blackwing models will be available in limited quantities late this summer.

