BusKill USB kill cord keeps your laptop data safe

If you use your laptop out and about and in public places, new may be interested in a new safety cable aptly named the BusKill. Simply attach the BusKill to your belt, trouser loop or bag and when your laptop is separated from you the BusKill hardware “dead man’s switch” will execute a user-configurable trigger enabling you to keep your laptop data save in the case of theft. Watch the demonstration video below for an overview of how the BusKill functions and how it can help keep your data safe on your next adventure.

Advanced Linux users can manually add auxiliary triggers, such as a self-destruct trigger that wipes the LUKS header, making the entire disk permanently inaccessible (even to rubber-hose cryptanalysis). Note that this is an advanced feature that is intentionally inaccessible upon startup. BusKill will, of course, not ship with any destructive triggers!

BusKill a hardware “dead man’s switch” for your laptop

Now available via Crowd Supply the BusKill designed by Alt Shift is now available to purchase priced from $89 and includes a custom magnetic breakaway cable, carabiner and USB type A drive preloaded with the BusKill software.

“BusKill is the world’s first laptop kill cord, a hardware “dead man’s switch” that executes a user-configurable trigger when your machine is physically separated from you. BusKill can protect the data stored on your (encrypted) device and any accounts that you’re currently logged into from the worst case scenario of a snatch-and-run thief. It is designed to be easy-to-use on Linux, Windows 10, and MacOS. The GUI app currently supports the ability to trigger a lockscreen on all three platforms. Even better, we’ll soon be releasing built-in triggers to shutdown the computer when the cable disconnects.”

“Primarily, BusKill can help journalists operating in oppressive regime keep their documents and their sources safe when the political police suddenly raid their workplace. BusKill can also protect a tourist’s important accounts from a snatch-and-run laptop thief when logged-in, or keep an activist’s affinity group safe when the secret police suddenly raid an organizer’s home. It can protect the private keys stored on a crypto trader’s machine while trading OTC or on an exchange, and generally prevent an unlocked computer from ending-up in any competitor’s hands.”

Source : Crowd Supply

