Bullet Train film first 10 minutes released by Sony

Sony has this week released the first 10 minutes of its new action comedy film Bullet Train starring Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Bad Bunny and Sandra Bullock. The film has been directed by David Leitch from a screenplay by Zak Olkewicz, and tells the story of grieving father Yuichi Kimura who seeks revenge after an unknown assailant pushes his son off a rooftop.

The film premier in theatre screens worldwide during July 2022 and in the United States early in August 2022 and stars Brad Pitt as Ladybug, a seasoned but unlucky American mercenary, who must battle fellow killers while riding a fictionalized version of the Tokaido Shinkansen.

“In Bullet Train, Brad Pitt stars as Ladybug, an unlucky assassin determined to do his job peacefully after one too many gigs gone off the rails. Fate, however, may have other plans, as Ladybug’s latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe—all with connected, yet conflicting, objectives—on the world’s fastest train. The end of the line is just the beginning in this non-stop thrill-ride through modern-day Japan from David Leitch, the director of Deadpool 2.”

Bullet Train first 10 minutes

Source : Sony



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals