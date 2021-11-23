Build your own personal satellite with the MySat Kit

If you have ever dreams of owning your very own satellite you might be interested in new MySat Kit project that allows you to build your very own personal satellite. MySat is a fully functional small satellite (CubeSat) made for anyone who wants to learn more about space science. Measuring 4 in³ the MySat Kit allows you to explore how real satellites work at home or in the classroom and includes a mainboard, 3D printed frame, microcontroller and sensors to create your very own emission control interface. Unfortunately the satellite can’t be launched into space but gives you a great idea of how satellites are created and function.

Learn more about building satellites with your very own

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $98 or £74 (depending on current exchange rates).

“We made MySat with idea that in order to get an upgraded edition, our beloved users do not need to buy the whole new kit, but only desired parts. Thus, save money, resources, and our planet – the beautiful treasure of Space.”

If the MySat Kit crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2020. To learn more about the MySat Kit personal satellite project play the promotional video below.

“For MySat frames we use biopolymer PLA made by U.S company NatureWorks LLC. It is a world-leading biopolymers supplier and innovator. Their advanced materials are made from renewable, abundant feedstocks, and show performance and economics that compete with oil-based intermediates, plastics, and fibers.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the personal satellite, jump over to the official MySat Kit crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals