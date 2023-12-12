How to build custom Copilots with Azure AI Studio

Azure AI Studio offers users a comprehensive platform for developing and deploying generative AI applications. Providing a single-platform approach to building and deploying AI custom Copilots. As well as offering a number of different AI models, including those from Azure OpenAI, Meta, NVIDIA, and Microsoft Research. But it’s not just about the variety; it’s the seamless integration these models offer that truly enhances your development experience.

The platform allows the integration of your own data through OneLake in Microsoft Fabric. This feature ensures that your models are grounded in real-world data, enhancing their relevance and accuracy. Azure AI Studio is not just about starting a project; it’s about nurturing it through every stage.

“Accelerate decision-making and enhance efficiency across your enterprise using powerful AI tools and machine learning models. Explore the pricing options for access to our new Azure AI Studio. During preview, there’s no additional charge for using Azure AI Studio. Azure AI services, Azure Machine Learning, and other Azure resources used inside of Azure AI Studio will be billed at their existing rates. Pricing is subject to change when Azure AI Studio is generally available” explains Microsoft.

From prompt engineering to multi-modal applications and rigorous quality and safety testing, this platform supports the full lifecycle of AI application development. You’ll find the Playground feature particularly intriguing for prompt experimentation, alongside a prompt flow tool for custom orchestration.

In an era where ethical considerations are paramount, Azure AI Studio prioritizes responsible AI practices. The platform includes built-in evaluation tools to assess AI applications before they go into production. Moreover, content classifications ensure the safety and appropriateness of responses.

Build custom Copilots with Azure

The platform’s support for multi-modality allows the incorporation of diverse functionalities like language, vision, speech, and search. This versatility opens up a world of possibilities in application development, catering to a wide array of use cases.

Advanced User Features

For those with a deeper understanding of data science, Azure AI Studio doesn’t disappoint. It offers options for fine-tuning large language models (LLMs), granting advanced users more control over their applications.

Accessible and Resourceful

Getting started with Azure AI Studio is a breeze. Accessible at ai.azure.com, the platform also provides QuickStart guides to help you hit the ground running. Whether you’re building a copilot app using Azure AI Studio or exploring its advanced capabilities, these resources are invaluable.

Additional Insights

Microsoft’s integration of copilots in its popular workloads, such as Bing, Microsoft 365, and GitHub, underscores the platform’s versatility. Azure AI Studio not only supports the creation of dynamic applications incorporating images, text, speech, and videos but also offers comprehensive control over the orchestration of these elements.

The ability to filter out harmful content through Azure AI Content Classifications and the provision to fine-tune LLMs for customized behavior further enhance the platform’s utility. Azure AI Studio empowers you to build, test, deploy, and monitor generative AI apps at scale, ensuring a robust and efficient development process.

Embark on Your AI Journey

As you embark on your journey with Azure AI Studio, remember that you are not just developing applications; you are shaping the future of AI technology. The platform’s blend of accessibility, versatility, and responsibility makes it an ideal choice for both budding and seasoned developers. With Azure AI Studio, the possibilities are limitless.



