Running Llama 2 on Apple M3 Silicon Macs locally

Apple launched its new M3 Silicon back in October and has now made it available in a number of different systems allowing users to benefit from the next generation processing provided by the family of chips. If you are interested in learning more about running large language models on the latest Apple M3 silicon you’ll be pleased to know that Techno Premium as been testing out and demonstrating what you can expect from the processing power when running Meta’s Llama 2 large language model on the Apple silicon hardware. Check out the video below.

If you’re intrigued by the capabilities of large language models like Llama 2 and how they perform on cutting-edge hardware, the M3 chip’s introduction offers a fantastic opportunity to run large language models locally. Benefits include :

Enhanced GPU Performance: A New Era in Computing The M3 chip boasts a next-generation GPU, marking a significant advancement in Apple's silicon graphics architecture. Its performance is not just about speed; it's about efficiency and introducing groundbreaking technologies like Dynamic Caching. This feature ensures optimal memory usage for each task, a first in the industry. The benefits? Up to 2.5 times faster rendering speeds compared to the M1 chip series. This means, for large language models like Llama 2, the processing of complex algorithms and data-heavy tasks becomes smoother and more efficient.

Unparalleled CPU and Neural Engine Speeds The M3 chip's CPU has performance cores that are 30% faster and efficiency cores that are 50% faster than those in the M1. The Neural Engine, crucial for tasks like natural language processing, is 60% faster. These enhancements ensure that large language models, which require intensive computational power, can operate more effectively, leading to quicker and more accurate responses.

Running LLMs on Apple M3 Silicon hardware

If you are considering large language models like Llama 2 locally, the latest Apple M3 range of chips offers an unprecedented level of performance and efficiency. You will be pleased to know that whether it’s faster processing speeds, enhanced graphics capabilities, or more efficient power usage, the Apple M3 chips cater to the demanding needs of advanced AI applications.



