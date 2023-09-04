Abacus AI helps you build and host LLMs apps and AI Agents at scale

In the ever-evolving landscape of technology, the quest for automating tasks and enhancing productivity has been a consistent priority for businesses. Substantial strides have been made in creating tools to automate tasks that adhere to a predictable pattern. However, processes that necessitate human understanding and dynamic decision-making have been deemed impossible to automate, remaining outside the scope of automation.

Fortunately, the advent of generative models and large language models has given rise to AI systems that exhibit human-like comprehension abilities. This development presents an extraordinary opportunity to automate tasks that were previously dependent on human decision-making, but with improved accuracy, cost-efficiency, and speed.

Abacus.AI has emerged as a game-changer in this space, offering a platform that allows users to build AI agents capable of solving tasks with human-like abilities, or even better. The AI Agents platform provides developers with access to a variety of tools, including any data source connected to Abacus.AI through its rich connector ecosystem, any ML or Optimization model on Abacus.AI, and a range of Large Language Models (LLMs) such as GPT3.5, GPT4, Palm, Azure OpenAI, Claude, Llama2, as well as Abacus custom models. Additionally, the platform offers a code executor and a Document Retriever.

Automated system to build AI agents

By integrating one or more of these tools, developers can create AI Agents to solve complex tasks. For instance, they can search the knowledge base of an organization to answer any question, sift through each vendor contract to answer a specific query, or automate customer support by combining the company’s knowledge base with customer-specific situational context based on data such as transactions and purchases.

Once the AI Agent is built by the developers to solve specific problems, they can deploy the agent and provide access to users in multiple ways. These include interaction with the dashboard provided in the product, integration with business communication platforms like Teams and Slack, and an API endpoint that can be used to power any user-facing application.

While the automation of tasks using AI Agents and providing access to users across an organization significantly boosts productivity, it also poses security risks. To mitigate these risks and prevent unauthorized access to AI Agents, Abacus.AI provides Role Based Access Controls (RBAC) and the necessary security settings to ensure that users can only access the Agents that they have permissions for. Abacus.AI can seamlessly integrate with multiple Identity and Access Management (IAM) services such as Okta, Azure AD, and Google Workspace to provide seamless access management and ensure secure, controlled access to resources.

After securely setting up an agent, it is crucial to consistently assess its performance to ensure stability. With Abacus.AI, users have the ability to set up evaluation pipelines that continuously monitor the agent’s performance. In case of any decline, alerts can be triggered to promptly address the situation.

Abacus.AI is paving the way for a new era of automation, where tasks that were once thought to be impossible to automate due to their reliance on human understanding and decision-making can now be efficiently handled by AI Agents. With its robust platform and a wide array of tools, Abacus.AI is empowering developers to build and host LLM apps at scale, thereby revolutionizing the way businesses operate and enhancing productivity like never before.



