Bugatti Tourbillon: Equipe Pur Sang Unveiled, Bespoke Configurations Begin

The Bugatti Tourbillon Équipe Pur Sang is a remarkable testament to the brand’s illustrious racing legacy and unparalleled engineering prowess. Translating to “Thoroughbred Team,” the Équipe Pur Sang specification package transforms the already groundbreaking Tourbillon hyper sports car into a motorsport-inspired marvel. This package is carefully designed to enhance both the car’s performance and its visual appeal, paying homage to Bugatti’s century-long history of excellence on the racetrack.

From its bespoke aerodynamic enhancements to its luxurious yet purposeful interior, the Équipe Pur Sang configuration embodies the perfect balance of heritage and innovation. With features like a dedicated front splitter, a bespoke rear wing, and an 8-pipe exhaust system, this specification not only improves aerodynamics but also amplifies the car’s commanding presence. The front splitter, for instance, is carefully crafted to optimize airflow and increase downforce, while the rear wing, with its distinctive endplates, enhances stability at high speeds.

Performance Meets Bespoke Design

The Équipe Pur Sang package introduces newly designed directional wheels, which are uniquely sized at 20 inches in the front and 21 inches in the rear. These wheels are engineered to reduce turbulence and improve airflow to the rear radiator, increasing cooling efficiency by up to 8%. This innovative design not only enhances the car’s performance but also contributes to its striking visual appeal, with the wheels’ intricate spokes and glossy finish drawing the eye and hinting at the power that lies beneath.

Inside, the cabin is adorned with Alcantara upholstery, Black Poli trim, and Medium Carbon Fiber accents, creating an environment that is both luxurious and performance-focused. The Alcantara, known for its soft texture and excellent grip, ensures a comfortable and secure driving experience, while the carbon fiber accents add a touch of motorsport-inspired style. The Performance Seat option, included as standard, ensures enhanced lateral support during high-G cornering, making the Tourbillon Équipe Pur Sang as comfortable on the track as it is on the road.

Every detail, from the embroidered dashboard to the bespoke headrest logos, reflects Bugatti’s unwavering commitment to craftsmanship and personalization. The embroidered dashboard, for example, features the Équipe Pur Sang logo, a subtle yet striking reminder of the car’s racing pedigree. The headrest logos, too, can be customized to the owner’s preferences, adding a personal touch to an already exceptional interior.

A Hybrid Powertrain Like No Other

At the heart of the Bugatti Tourbillon Équipe Pur Sang lies a innovative hybrid powertrain that combines the raw power of a naturally aspirated V16 engine with the efficiency and torque of three electric motors. The 8.3-liter V16 produces an astonishing 1,000 horsepower, while the electric motors add an additional 800 horsepower, resulting in a total output of 1,800 horsepower.

This innovative powertrain is not only incredibly powerful but also remarkably efficient, thanks to the car’s advanced battery management system and regenerative braking technology. The battery, which is integrated into the car’s T800 carbon composite chassis, provides a pure electric range of up to 50 kilometers, allowing for silent, emission-free driving in urban environments.

Pricing and Availability

The Bugatti Tourbillon Équipe Pur Sang is limited to just 250 units worldwide, ensuring its exclusivity. Each car starts at a base price of €3.8 million, with additional customization options available to suit individual tastes. Customers can begin their configuration journey at Bugatti’s Château Saint Jean in Molsheim or at select retail locations globally.

With an extensive palette of exterior colors, leather options, and interior finishes, the possibilities for personalization are virtually limitless. Bugatti offers 23 exterior colors, ranging from classic racing hues to modern, eye-catching shades. Inside, customers can choose from 20 leather options, 10 Alcantara choices, and 7 carpet colors, ensuring that each Tourbillon Équipe Pur Sang is as unique as its owner.

Specifications

Engine: 8.3-liter naturally aspirated V16 with 1,000 hp, complemented by three electric motors adding 800 hp

8.3-liter naturally aspirated V16 with 1,000 hp, complemented by three electric motors adding 800 hp Chassis: T800 carbon composite with integrated battery structure

T800 carbon composite with integrated battery structure Aerodynamics: Dedicated front splitter, bespoke rear wing with endplates, 8-pipe exhaust system, and rear diffuser

Dedicated front splitter, bespoke rear wing with endplates, 8-pipe exhaust system, and rear diffuser Wheels: Directional wheels (20-inch front, 21-inch rear) with reduced turbulence and improved airflow

Directional wheels (20-inch front, 21-inch rear) with reduced turbulence and improved airflow Interior: Alcantara upholstery, Black Poli trim, Medium Carbon Fiber accents, Performance Seats

Alcantara upholstery, Black Poli trim, Medium Carbon Fiber accents, Performance Seats Customization: 23 exterior colors, 20 leather options, 10 Alcantara choices, 7 carpet colors

23 exterior colors, 20 leather options, 10 Alcantara choices, 7 carpet colors Price: Starting at €3.8 million

Starting at €3.8 million Production: Limited to 250 units globally

Summary

For those intrigued by the Bugatti Tourbillon Équipe Pur Sang, other areas of interest might include Bugatti’s innovative hybrid powertrain technology, the craftsmanship behind its Swiss watch-inspired instrument cluster, or the brand’s storied history in motorsport. The hybrid powertrain, for example, represents a significant milestone in Bugatti’s pursuit of sustainable performance, combining the best of traditional engineering with innovative electric technology.

The instrument cluster, too, is a testament to Bugatti’s attention to detail and commitment to excellence. Inspired by the intricate mechanisms of Swiss watches, the cluster features a series of precision-engineered dials and gauges, each designed to provide the driver with clear, accurate information at a glance.

Finally, Bugatti’s history in motorsport is a rich tapestry of triumphs and innovations, from the early days of the Type 35 to the modern era of the Veyron and Chiron. The Équipe Pur Sang pays homage to this legacy, embodying the spirit of competition and the pursuit of perfection that has defined Bugatti for over a century.

Whether you’re a car enthusiast or a lover of luxury, the Bugatti Tourbillon Équipe Pur Sang represents the pinnacle of automotive excellence, combining innovative technology, bespoke design, and a racing pedigree that is second to none.

Source Bugatti



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals