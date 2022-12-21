Bugatti Chiron Profilée unveiled

We previously heard that Bugatti would stop producing their Chiron and now they have unveiled the final car, the Bugatti Chiron Profilée.

The Bugatti Chiron Profilée is a one-of-a-kind Chiron and the car will be auctioned next year, we suspect this could be one of the most expensive Chiron’s the company has sold.

The Bugatti Chiron Profilée is an automotive solitaire. A one-of-a-kind member of the Chiron line-up envisioned as a less radical interpretation of the Pur Sport, it is unique in character, in design and in its details. With all build slots for the Chiron spoken for, the auction of the Profilée in Paris on 1 February 2023 is the sole opportunity to acquire one of the final W16-powered Bugatti creations directly from the Molsheim Atelier.

With the reveal of the Chiron Pur Sport1 in 2020, the world was shown the most extreme personality of the Chiron2 family yet. With a six-foot-wide fixed rear wing, shorter gear ratios, advanced magnesium wheels and a raft of other innovations, the Pur Sport was designed for corners. It would sell out quickly, but some customers had asked if a Chiron model could be made that would integrate aspects of its character, while maintaining the timeless elegance of models like the Chiron or the Chiron Sport3. It was here that the Chiron Profilée4 was born.

You can find out more details about the new Bugatti Chiron Profilée over at the Bugatti website at the link below.

Source Bugatti, Top Gear





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals