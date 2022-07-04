Bugatti Chiron L’Ébé unveiled

Bugatti is launching a special edition version of its Chiron supercar, the Bugatti Chiron L’Ébé, and the car features a range of exterior parts made from 24-karat gold.

As we can see from the photos a number of the exterior parts including the badges and more are made from gold, there are also gold accents on the wheels.

With the Chiron L’Ébé, Bugatti has finished other exterior elements with gold in addition to the Macaron: the front horseshoe’s decorative trim, the “EB” emblem on the gas and oil cap, and the “EB” emblem on the rear likewise have a gold finish. The greatest challenge here was the sheer size of the horseshoe. With the horseshoe measuring more than 44 cm in length and 40 cm wide, this is where the gold surface is most obvious. It takes the utmost expertise and experience in this finishing process to apply the gold flawlessly and completely evenly.

Three fine, minimalist but nevertheless striking gold-colored lines extend from the front to the rear across the “Blue Royal” carbon bodywork, creating an impressive contrast. The “Blue Royal” visible carbon has an elegant, sporty look and is reminiscent of Ettore Bugatti’s sophisticated touring models. With the gold accenting, Bugatti emphasizes the Chiron’s elementary contours. For the vehicle’s lines, the brand drew inspiration from the design of the Type 57 G Tank race car, which won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1937. With the special, gold-finished engine cover, Bugatti’s famous 8.0-liter W16 engine is truly resplendent in these final Chiron models. The underside of the rear wing is also adorned with gold “L’Ébé” lettering.

You can find out more information about the new Bugatti Chiron L’Ébé over at Bugatti at the link below.

Source Bugatti

