Bugatti Chiron Super Sport has 1595 HP (Video)

Bugatti has been testing out their new Bugatti Chiron Super Sport and the car produced a massive 1,618 PS which is about 1,595n horsepower.

You can see the new Bugatti Chiron Super Sport in the video below, the car is tested on the dyno and it sounds awesome.

“On the all-wheel single-roller dynamometer, all the components can be tested under real driving conditions neutrally and comprehensibly. Driving resistance levels which are identical to those on the road are simulated,” says Michael Gericke, engine developer at Bugatti. “We can also reproduce the tests at any time of the year and no matter what the weather. This helps us in our permanent search for technical perfection,” he says. In addition to performance checks, load simulations, and acceleration, emission readings are taken and fuel consumption measurement cycles are performed.

The dynamometer’s dimensions are huge – a roller set weighs 3.5 tons and the rotating mass is around 720 kilograms – similar to a realistic vehicle weight. The rear axle roller can be hydraulically adapted to the wheelbase. With maximum braking power of 1,200 kW per roller, speeds of up to 480 km/h can be simulated – and the vehicle can still brake safely. With its curtailed top speed of 440 km/h, the Chiron Super Sport is the only production vehicle that can push the dynamometer to its limits.

