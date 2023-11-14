Budget vs Expensive Android smartphones compared (Video)

There is a big difference in price between budget Android smartphones and expensive Android smartphones, but is there really that much of a difference in their usability, a new video from Mrwhostheboss compares two handsets side by side.

In the video below the Xiaomi Rdmi Note 13 which costs $349 is tested side by side with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra which costs $1,379, the aim of the video is to work out if flagship phones are worth their high price compared to budget models that claim to offer similar features.

Build Quality and Design

Both the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra showcase impressive build quality. The S23 Ultra stands out with its latest Gorilla Glass and armor aluminum construction, offering a slightly more premium feel. In contrast, the Redmi, while using slightly less advanced materials, still holds up well, making the difference in build quality minimal for the average user. Notably, the Redmi package includes a case, USB-C cable, and a 120W fast charger, whereas Samsung opts to provide only a cable.

Display

When it comes to display, both smartphones boast a 120Hz OLED screen, with minor variations in color tint and resolution. The Samsung device offers higher resolution and brightness potential, but these advantages aren’t always noticeable in default settings. The Redmi’s display, surprisingly comparable to the Samsung’s, offers a similar user experience, making it a standout feature for a budget phone.

Battery and Charging

The Redmi takes the lead in charging speed with its 120W charger, although it lacks wireless charging capability. The Samsung, with its advanced battery technology and efficient power management, edges out slightly in terms of battery life. This difference could be a deciding factor for users prioritizing longevity over charging speed.

Software and Updates

Both phones run on Android 13 and provide smooth user experiences. The Redmi offers customization options that many users appreciate. However, as a flagship phone, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra typically receives more prompt and longer-term software updates, which can be crucial for keeping your device up-to-date with the latest features and security patches.

Performance

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra shines in performance with a more powerful processor and faster storage. This difference becomes noticeable in app responsiveness and gaming. While the Redmi handles basic tasks competently, the Samsung excels in more demanding applications, making it a better choice for power users.

Camera Quality

Both smartphones feature a 200MP main camera, but Samsung’s camera is slightly superior, especially in terms of advanced features and additional lenses like zoom. The Redmi performs admirably in various lighting conditions but can’t match Samsung’s advanced stabilization and video processing capabilities.

Overall Experience

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus offers a remarkably close experience to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in many aspects, especially in general quality-of-life features. However, for those who need extra power, battery longevity, and superior camera capabilities, Samsung stands out as the more suitable of the two Android smartphones for power users.

Flagship phones like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra have their place in the market, especially for users who demand advanced features and performance. However, budget phones like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus are closing the gap, delivering much of the flagship experience at a fraction of the cost. This comparison reveals that the choice between a budget and a premium smartphone often boils down to individual needs and preferences, with both segments offering compelling options.

Source & Image Credit: Mrwhostheboss



