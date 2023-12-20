The Buccaneers Season 2 confirmed by Apple

Apple TV+ has confirmed the renewal of its critically acclaimed drama series The Buccaneers for a second season, much to the delight of its growing fan base. The series, which has been lauded for its fresh take on period drama, is inspired by the unfinished final novel of Pulitzer Prize-winning author Edith Wharton.

The plot of The Buccaneers TV series is set in the 1870s and revolves around a group of young American girls who disrupt the traditional London season, leading to a fascinating culture clash between the two nations. This unique storyline, combined with the stellar performances of the cast, has contributed to the series’ success and the subsequent renewal for a second season.

The cast of The Buccaneers boasts some of the most talented names in the industry, including Kristine Frøseth, Alisha Boe, Josie Totah, Aubri Ibrag, Imogen Waterhouse, Christina Hendricks, and Mia Threapleton. The series also features Josh Dylan, Guy Remmers, Matthew Broome, and Barney Fishwick in pivotal roles. The chemistry between the cast members and their compelling performances have been highlighted in many reviews, further enhancing the appeal of the series.

“It’s been a complete thrill to watch people all over the world fall in love with these characters, who’ve been brought to such vibrant life by our spectacular cast,” said series creator Katherine Jakeways. “We know season one left audiences desperate to know what’s next for our buccaneers, so I’m absolutely delighted to have the opportunity to explore the further adventures of this smart, joyful, messy sisterhood.”

One of the unique features of The Buccaneers is its modern soundtrack, which features songs from some of today’s top female performers such as Taylor Swift, Maggie Rogers, and Brandi Carlile. The soundtrack, produced by Stella Mozgawa, adds a contemporary touch to the period drama, making it more relatable and appealing to a broader audience.

The series is written by Katherine Jakeways and directed by Susanna White, both of whom have been praised for their deft handling of the narrative. Jakeways and Beth Willis also serve as executive producers for the series, ensuring the vision for the series is maintained throughout its production.

“The irreverence and wit of ‘The Buccaneers’ charmed global audiences and we’re excited to be working with Katherine Jakeways and The Forge again on the next adventure for Nan and her friends,” said Jay Hunt, creative director, Europe, Apple TV+.

The Buccaneers is produced by The Forge Entertainment for Apple TV+. The first season is currently available for streaming on Apple TV+ and has received positive reviews since its global premiere on November 8. The announcement of Buccaneers Season 2 is a testament to the series’ success and the positive response it has garnered from both critics and fans alike.

The renewal of The Buccaneers for a second season by Apple TV+ indicates the series’ success and the positive impact it has had on audiences worldwide. With its unique blend of period drama and modern elements, superb performances from the cast, and a compelling narrative, The Buccaneers is set to continue captivating audiences in its second season.



