BT will offer Google Stadia with broadband plans in the UK

BT has announced that it will offer Google Stadia with its range of broadband plans in the UK, the company is launching some new BT Superfast Fibre Stadia Gaming Plans.

The BT Superfast Fibre Stadia Gaming Plans will be available with prices starting at just £39.99 a month.

Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s Consumer Division, said: “We continually look to provide our customers with the most exciting products and experiences, and by partnering with Google on Stadia, we’re able to help them push the limits of gaming. We’re also investing in the UK’s fastest 4G, 5G and fibre networks, so our superfast home broadband service is the perfect accompaniment for those wanting to make the most from this innovative streaming gaming platform”.

Michiel van Eldik, General Manager & VP, Devices & Services, EMEA, said: “We’re excited to continue our cross-product partnership with BT in the UK to further drive the cloud gaming industry forward. BT has an established track record of leading the industry in delivering next-generation services and products to their customers. Through today’s announcement, we are able to make the best gaming content even more accessible, and to continue to change the way people access, play and enjoy their favourite games”.

You can find out more details about the deal between BT and Google over at the BT website at the link below.

Source BT

