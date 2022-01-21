BT broadband prices to increase by 9.3 percent in the UK

BT has announced that it will be increasing broadband prices in the UK, the prices increases will start from the 31st of March 2022.

The company has said that most customers will see a price increase of around 9.3% or around £3.50 a month from the end of March.

BT has said that one of the reasons for the price increases is the increase in the amount of data people are using, they have seen a 90% increase in broadband data usage since 2018.

Price rises are never popular, but are sometimes a necessary part of business, if we’re to keep up with the rising costs we face and ensure we can continue to deliver a brilliant network experience as customers usage of data grows month on month. We’ve thought long and hard about how we make sure that any pricing changes are predictable, clear, and not unfairly focussed on our existing customers, but reflected in our new prices too.

Two years ago, we decided to change the way we implemented price changes. Instead of unexpected, and inconsistent price changes throughout the year, we introduced a single contracted price rise, that would happen annually from 31 March, and would reflect the rising costs to the business, and inflation – measured at CPI, and for those who’ve joined since July last year, CPI+ 3.9%.

You can find out more details about the prices increases for BT broadband over at the BT website at the link below.

Source BT

