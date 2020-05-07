Brydge Connect app now available to update Pro+ firmware

Brydge the design company and manufacturer behind excellent range of tablet keyboard accessories has this week released their new Brydge Connect application, specifically designed for updating Pro+ firmware. The new Brydge Pro+ keyboard and trackpad case is now available to preorder for $199 or $229 depending on the size of your Apple iPad pro tablet.

“The trackpad on the Pro+ isn’t remotely close to Apple’s trackpads in class. Sometimes I move my finger across the trackpad and the cursor appears, but doesn’t move. Other times it moves, hesitates, and then moves some more. Two-finger scrolling is similarly unpleasant. The result is an imprecise, jerky experience. It’s no good. And there’s no support for navigating between apps via three-finger gestures, either.”

The Brydge Connect app is now available to download free from the Apple App Store. “Brydge Connect is designed to keep your Brydge Pro+ up-to-date with the latest firmware. Download. Install. Update. It’s that easy.”

Source : 9to5Mac : Apple App Store

