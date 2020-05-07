Geeky Gadgets

Brydge Connect app now available to update Pro+ firmware

Brydge Connect app

Brydge the design company and manufacturer behind excellent range of tablet keyboard accessories has this week released their new Brydge Connect application, specifically designed for updating Pro+ firmware. The new Brydge Pro+ keyboard and trackpad case is now available to preorder for $199 or $229 depending on the size of your Apple iPad pro tablet.

“The trackpad on the Pro+ isn’t remotely close to Apple’s trackpads in class. Sometimes I move my finger across the trackpad and the cursor appears, but doesn’t move. Other times it moves, hesitates, and then moves some more. Two-finger scrolling is similarly unpleasant. The result is an imprecise, jerky experience. It’s no good. And there’s no support for navigating between apps via three-finger gestures, either.”

The Brydge Connect app is now available to download free from the Apple App Store. “Brydge Connect is designed to keep your Brydge Pro+ up-to-date with the latest firmware. Download. Install. Update. It’s that easy.”

Source : 9to5Mac : Apple App Store

