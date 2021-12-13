Bronco Sport uses recycled ocean plastic

Ford has been working for a long time to use recycled materials to construct its automobiles. It has announced it’s the first automaker to use 100 percent recycled ocean plastic to produce wiring harness clips. Those clips are used in the 2021 Bronco Sport.

Ford says the wiring clips are the first of many that it intends to make utilizing 100 percent recycled plastic obtained from the ocean. Ocean plastic is collected by workers in the Indian Ocean and the Arabian Sea to build the clips. Not only does it help Ford improve the green credentials of the Bronco Sport, using the recycled ocean plastic helps improve the health of marine life and reduces waste in the landfill.

Ford says recycled plastic is durable and low cost compared to petroleum-based plastic. Recycled plastic is 10 percent cheaper than new, and using the recycled material requires less energy. Ford says the so-called “ghost gear” resulting from plastic fishing nets lost in the ocean comprises nearly 10 percent of all sea-based plastic waste.

