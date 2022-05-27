Broadcom is buying VMware for $61 billion

Broadcom has announced that it is buying VMware for $61 billion in cash and stock, on top of this Broadcom will also assume $8 billion of VMware net debt.

The deal will be based on the closing price of Broadcom common stock on the 25th of May 2022, you can see more details about the deal below.

Hock Tan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Broadcom, said, “Building upon our proven track record of successful M&A, this transaction combines our leading semiconductor and infrastructure software businesses with an iconic pioneer and innovator in enterprise software as we reimagine what we can deliver to customers as a leading infrastructure technology company. We look forward to VMware’s talented team joining Broadcom, further cultivating a shared culture of innovation and driving even greater value for our combined stakeholders, including both sets of shareholders.”

Raghu Raghuram, Chief Executive Officer of VMware, said, “VMware has been reshaping the IT landscape for the past 24 years, helping our customers become digital businesses. We stand for innovation and unwavering support of our customers and their most important business operations and now we are extending our commitment to exceptional service and innovation by becoming the new software platform for Broadcom. Combining our assets and talented team with Broadcom’s existing enterprise software portfolio, all housed under the VMware brand, creates a remarkable enterprise software player. Collectively, we will deliver even more choice, value and innovation to customers, enabling them to thrive in this increasingly complex multi-cloud era.”

You can find out more details about the deal between Broadcom and VMware at the link below the deal will need to be approved by the various regulators.

Source PR Newswire

Image Credit: VMware

