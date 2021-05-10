GIGABYTE BRIX Jasper Lake Pentium Silver and Celeron desktop mini PC range unveiled

GIGABYTE has this week introduced a new range of desktop mini PC Window 10 systems equipped with the latest 10 nm Intel Pentium Silver and Celeron processors, supported by 2933 MHz memory, providing you with a 60% overall performance boost when compared to the previous generation, says GIGABYTE. Other features of the platform include ultra-fast Wi-Fi, 4K media support, next-gen Intel UHD Graphics, and improvements in security.

GIGABYTE’s new ultra-compact PC BRIX offers optimized graphics performance for users to experience more details in 4K. The new Intel UHD Graphics engine supports HDMI 2.0b and Mini DP 1.4b, and they can used at the same time on multiple monitors with up to 3840×2160 @ 60Hz resolution, providing excellent computing performance on multiple displays for either video playing, video editing, home use, or commercial applications.

“BRIX use the newest Intel Pentium Silver and Celeron processors offer amazing video conferencing abilities, faster wireless connectivity, improved overall application and graphics performance, and long battery life. BRIX with Intel Pentium Silver and Celeron processor family delivers unmatched balance of performance, experience and value for education and entry level computing. The platform includes ultra-fast Wi-Fi , 4K media support, next-gen Intel UHD Graphics and improvements in security in your choice of platform and OS at a price point for users who want rich experiences at a great value.”

Specifications of the GB-BMPD-6005 (rev. 1.0) mini PC for gaming or work :

Ultra compact PC design at only 0.67L (56.22x103x116.52mm)

1st 10 nm small core CPU

Support M.2 2280 slot for SSD (support PCI-e x2+SATA)

Supports 2.5″ HDD/SSD, 7.0/9.5 mm thick (1 x 6 Gbps SATA 3)

1 x SO-DIMM DDR4 slots support 2933MHz, Max 16GB

802.11ac, Dual Band Wi-Fi & Bluetooth 4.2

Realtek 8111HS Gigabit LAN

HDMI 2.0b support [email protected] HDR10

mDP 1.4b support [email protected] HBR2

Realtek ALC255 Codec

4 x USB 3.1 (1 x USB Type-C)

Headphone Jack

Mic-phone Jack

VESA Mounting Bracket (75 x 75mm + 100 x 100mm)

AC-DC adapter : 100-240V input, 19V 65W

OS Support : Microsoft Windows 10 64Bit

1x Kensington Lock slot

System Environment Operating Temperature: 0°C to +35°C

System Storage Temperature: -20°C to +60°C

Specifications of the GB-BMCE-4500C (rev. 1.0) mini PC for gaming or work:

Fanless design with Intel Celeron Processor N4500 6W CPU

Ultra compact PC design at only 0.67L (56.22x103x116.52mm)

1st 10 nm small core CPU

Support M.2 2280 slot for SSD (support PCI-e x2+SATA)

Supports 2.5″ HDD/SSD, 7.0/9.5 mm thick (1 x 6 Gbps SATA 3)

1 x SO-DIMM DDR4 slots support 2933MHz, Max 16GB

802.11ac, Dual Band Wi-Fi & Bluetooth 4.2

Realtek 8111HS Gigabit LAN

HDMI 2.0b support [email protected] HDR10

mDP 1.4b support [email protected] HBR2

Realtek ALC255 Codec

4 x USB 3.1 (1 x USB Type-C)

Headphone Jack

Mic-phone Jack

VESA Mounting Bracket (75 x 75mm + 100 x 100mm)

AC-DC adapter : 100-240V input, 19V 65W

OS Support : Microsoft Windows 10 64Bit

1x Kensington Lock slot

System Environment Operating Temperature: 0°C to +35°C

System Storage Temperature: -20°C to +60°C

Source : GIGABYTE

