Learn the secrets of brewing delicious coffee with the Brewing Guide

If you are in search of the best practices to brew the most delicious coffee possible, you may be interested in a new Brewing Guide available via Indiegogo. The pack of informative brewing cards provide much more than a recipe: it is a vehicle for connection in these lonely times with each card representing a real coffee lover or a barista champion who you can reach out to, whether because you want to learn from them, show gratitude for their work or simply bond over your shared passion for coffee.

“I’M NOT A BARISTA is a not-for-profit community that celebrates a universal love of coffee. Our Brewing Guide began as a humble way to share tips for making delicious coffee at home during the pandemic but has since grown into a worldwide representation of the people behind every cup.”

Assuming that the Brewing Guide funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the Brewing Guide coffee brewing secrets project view the promotional video below. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $24 or £17 (depending on current exchange rates).

“We found that the coffee world was missing information and educative opportunities. The culinary world offers varieties of cookbooks and recipes from different chefs, but there was no equivalent for coffee products. The I’M NOT A BARISTA brewing guide is exactly that – a collection of recipes, tested by coffee experts and skilled home brewers, for you to level up your coffee experience. We believe that anyone can brew and that everyone deserves good coffee. “

“This is not just about the brewing recipes – it is about connecting you on a global scale with talented individuals who want to share their knowledge and technique for better brews. Our goal is to spread the love for drinking coffee around the world and to empower baristas – those we know by name and those we want to shine a light on.”

