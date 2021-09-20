Modular coffee tamper kit for home and professional baristas

Home and professional baristas looking for the perfect coffee tamper set may be interested in the April Coffee modular tamper kit currently available via Kickstarter. Designed by a coffee company based in Copenhagen Denmark the modular kit has been designed for both professional and home baristas and is 100% designed, produced and assembled in Copenhagen. Check out the video below to learn more.

Tamping and Distribution makes sure that your coffee grounds are evenly distributed in your portafilter. The reason for why that’s so important is because it will ensure that the water goes through the coffee as evenly as possible, which will improve extraction and make your coffee taste better. This becomes especially important when you have several people using the same equipment or you just want to ensure consistency from day to day.

Features of the modular barista coffee tamper kit and mat

– 100% made in Copenhagen in collaboration with some of the best craftspeople Denmark has to offer.

– Handmade using only the highest quality materials (seriously, we haven’t taken any shortcuts, this is the real shit).

– Battle tested by some of the best Baristas in the World and in the april store. We are making sure that this product has the precision and consistency to win a barista championship, the durability to hold up in the busiest of coffee shops, the design features to fit in the most beautiful kitchens.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative tamper mat kit from roughly $124 or £92 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“It’s a modular kit designed to be used both by professionals in coffee bars and in the comfort of your own home. Tested by World Barista Champions and made by some of the best craftsmen & women Denmark has to offer – 100% designed, produced and assembled in Copenhagen.”

If the April campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the April coffee tamper kit project checkout the promotional video below.

“The distribution tool is mainly effective on the upper 50% of the coffee bed (it’s a tool for those that are after those extra 10-15% of taste quality) but that is just as important as the bottom. It helps level out the coffee grounds, get rid of any air pockets and prepares the coffee so it can be tamped 100% evenly, ensuring a perfect extraction.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the coffee tamper kit, jump over to the official April crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

