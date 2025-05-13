Brabus XLP 800 Adventure Unveiled

The BRABUS XLP 800 ADVENTURE is a groundbreaking vehicle that redefines the boundaries of luxury and performance in the world of high-performance pickups. Built on the foundation of the already impressive Mercedes-AMG G 63, this all-terrain masterpiece seamlessly combines innovative engineering with unparalleled craftsmanship. The BRABUS XLP 800 ADVENTURE features an impressive 800 hp twin-turbo V8 engine, a carefully custom-designed chassis, and a striking carbon fiber widebody that demands attention. This vehicle is designed to dominate both on and off the road, providing an unrivaled driving experience for those who seek the ultimate in power and luxury.

Performance That Commands Attention

At the heart of the BRABUS XLP 800 ADVENTURE lies a formidable twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, capable of delivering an astonishing 588 kW (800 hp) and 1,000 Nm of torque. This powerhouse propels the pickup from a standstill to 100 km/h (62 mph) in a mere 4.8 seconds, showcasing its incredible acceleration capabilities. The vehicle’s top speed is electronically limited to 210 km/h (130 mph), ensuring a safe yet exhilarating driving experience. The BRABUS XLP 800 ADVENTURE also features an advanced portal axle system, which provides an impressive ground clearance of 47 cm (18.5 in). This exceptional clearance allows the vehicle to navigate the most challenging terrains with ease, making it a formidable force in off-road adventures.

Luxury Meets Rugged Design

The BRABUS XLP 800 ADVENTURE is not just about raw performance; it is a statement of luxury and style. The vehicle’s exterior features an exposed-structure carbon widebody, which not only enhances its rugged appeal but also provides improved aerodynamics and weight reduction. The matte black roof rack adds to the vehicle’s adventurous character, while the optional rooftop tent offers a convenient and comfortable sleeping solution for those who wish to explore the great outdoors. Inside the cabin, the BRABUS XLP 800 ADVENTURE showcases a sky blue BRABUS MASTERPIECE interior, which features exquisite quilted leather in a “Diamond Double” design. The interior is further enhanced by carbon fiber accents and embossed “77” logos, paying homage to the brand’s rich heritage. Every detail within the vehicle is carefully crafted to ensure an unparalleled driving experience that combines comfort, style, and functionality.

Pricing and Availability

For those who desire to own this extraordinary vehicle, the BRABUS XLP 800 ADVENTURE is available for purchase starting at €750,800 (export price in Germany, excluding VAT). It is important to note that each vehicle is built to order, allowing customers to tailor every aspect of the pickup to their specific preferences. From the choice of exterior finishes to the intricate details of the interior, the BRABUS XLP 800 ADVENTURE offers a high level of customization. This exclusivity ensures that each vehicle is as unique as its owner, reflecting their individual style and requirements. Interested buyers can contact BRABUS directly to discuss the ordering process and explore the various customization options available.

Explore More

For those who are intrigued by the BRABUS XLP 800 ADVENTURE, it is worth exploring the broader world of BRABUS. The brand is renowned for its expertise in creating high-performance luxury vehicles that push the boundaries of innovation and craftsmanship. Beyond the realm of pickups, BRABUS offers a wide range of customized vehicles, from sleek and powerful sedans to bespoke marine vessels. Each creation bears the hallmark of BRABUS’s unwavering commitment to quality, performance, and style. Whether you are an off-road enthusiast seeking the ultimate adventure machine or a connoisseur of luxury looking for a one-of-a-kind driving experience, BRABUS delivers a product that is truly unparalleled in the automotive industry.

Source Brabus



