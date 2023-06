Brabus has unveiled the Brabus XLP 800 6×6 Adventure, the cart comes with a massive 788 horsepower and it has 1,000 Nm of torque, it has a 0 to 62 ,iles per hour time of just 5.8 seconds which is impressive for such a large vehicle.

Six driven wheels, an eight-cylinder engine producing 588 kW / 800 hp (788 bhp) and 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft) peak torque, and all of it wrapped in a spectacular new pickup body: BRABUS (Brabus-Allee, D-46240 Bottrop, phone +49 / (0) 2041 / 777-0, Internet www.brabus.com) expands its fascinating lineup of supercars with a new attraction – the new BRABUS XLP 8006×6 ADVENTURE.

The basis for this all-terrain high-performance pickup is provided by the Mercedes-AMG G 63. Using state-of-the-art CAD software, the BRABUS engineers designed a very special new supercar with a longer frame, pickup body and a drive system acting on three portal axles.

The BRABUS XLP 800 ADVENTURE 6×6 is 623 centimeters (248 in) long and offers plenty of space for recreational gear on its pickup bed.

The BRABUS supercar is powered by a BRABUS 800 four-liter, twin-turbo V8 engine producing 588 kW / 800 hp (788 bhp) peak power and 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft) peak torque. It accelerates the six-wheel pickup from rest to 100 km/h (62 mph) in a mere 5.8 seconds. Due to the all-terrain tires, the top speed is electronically limited to 210 km/h (130 mph).

You can find out more details about the new Brabus XLP 800 6×6 Adventure over at the Brabus website at the link below, the car costs a massive €1,100,000 before any taxes or VAT.

Source Brabus



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy