Brabus has unveiled the Brabus XLP 800 6×6 Adventure, the cart comes with a massive 788 horsepower and it has 1,000 Nm of torque, it has a 0 to 62 ,iles per hour time of just 5.8 seconds which is impressive for such a large vehicle.

Six driven wheels, an eight-cylinder engine producing 588 kW / 800 hp (788 bhp) and 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft) peak torque, and all of it wrapped in a spectacular new pickup body: BRABUS (Brabus-Allee, D-46240 Bottrop, phone +49 / (0) 2041 / 777-0, Internet www.brabus.com) expands its fascinating lineup of supercars with a new attraction – the new BRABUS XLP 8006×6 ADVENTURE.

The basis for this all-terrain high-performance pickup is provided by the Mercedes-AMG G 63. Using state-of-the-art CAD software, the BRABUS engineers designed a very special new supercar with a longer frame, pickup body and a drive system acting on three portal axles.

The BRABUS XLP 800 ADVENTURE 6×6 is 623 centimeters (248 in) long and offers plenty of space for recreational gear on its pickup bed.

The BRABUS supercar is powered by a BRABUS 800 four-liter, twin-turbo V8 engine producing 588 kW / 800 hp (788 bhp) peak power and 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft) peak torque. It accelerates the six-wheel pickup from rest to 100 km/h (62 mph) in a mere 5.8 seconds. Due to the all-terrain tires, the top speed is electronically limited to 210 km/h (130 mph).

You can find out more details about the new Brabus XLP 800 6×6 Adventure over at the Brabus website at the link below, the car costs a massive €1,100,000 before any taxes or VAT.

Source Brabus



