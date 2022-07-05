Brabus will tune you new C Class

When you think of Brabus, you think of high-end Mercedes Benz models with some serious power, now Brabus is offering to tune some less high-powered models in the range, like the new Brabus C Class.

Brabus is offering tuning and styling options for the Mercedes C300 and C300d, the C300 gets 296 horsepower and the diesel model gets 306 horsepower.

The new BRABUS individualization program for the Mercedes-Benz C-Class W/S 206 combines the best of modern elegance and next-level daily driving in typical BRABUS fashion. It is pure driving fun and design at the highest level. Based on the sedans and T-models of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, this program is as extraordinary as it is breathtaking – defined by unmistakable 1-Second-Wow BRABUS signature looks and next-level performance.

Around the elegant chassis of the C-Class, dynamic body elements such as the striking BRABUS front flaps as well as the BRABUS front skirt insert with LED locator lights give the car a brand-new, confident appearance. At the rear of the sedan, these elements in combination with the BRABUS rear spoiler also reduce lift at high speeds, resulting in an unparalleled driving experience. The integrated BRABUS exhaust tips in immaculate black chrome subtly round off the look of both the sedan and the station wagon, leaving nothing to be desired.

You can find out more details about the Brabus C model upgrades over at the Brabus website at the link below.

Source Brabus, Top Gear

