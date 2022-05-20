Brabus 900 Superblack unveiled

We have seen a number of new vehicles from Brabus this week, the latest one is the Brabus 900 Superblack, the car is based on the Mercedes AMG G 63.

The Brabus 900 Superblack comes with a 4.5 litre V8 twin-turbo that produces 900 horsepower and comes with 1250 Nm of torque.

The BRABUS 900 Superblack is the third addition to our monochrome design series of highly exclusive BRABUS signature supercars, defined at its core by the apex of uncompromising rocket ship power and an extravagant BRABUS 1-Second-Wow Character. Based on the Mercedes-AMG G 63, this next-level Geländewagen represents the very heart of the BRABUS roots – designed to push the limits with its unmistakable black and bold design, breathtaking performance and bespoke Masterpiece luxury.

The unmistakable character of the BRABUS 900 Superblack is defined by its unique Widestar exterior design; now exclusively restyled with a classic BRABUS Signature paint finish in “Obsidian Black Metallic” for a particularly sporty feel, underlined by exceptional attention to detail. High-End carbon fiber elements implemented around the all-black chassis accentuate the luxury Geländewagen’s signature features ensuring an unmistakable 1-Second-Wow BRABUS Appearance designed to make you the center of attention no matter where your journey may take you.

You can find out more information about the new Brabus 900 Superblack over at the Brabus website at the link below.

Source Brabus

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals