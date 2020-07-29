Brabus GLB Class unveiled

Brabus has announced a new version of the Mercedes GLB Class, the Brabus GLB Class and the car gets a number of upgrades over the standard car.

The new Brabus GLB Class comes with a range of performance improvements and styling improvements.

The BRABUS range of bodywork components for the new Mercedes GLB-Class is characterized by sporty elegance. All components are manufactured in OEM quality from PUR. The two-part BRABUS front spoiler for the vehicles equipped ex-factory with the AMG Line package is designed to attach to the lower section of the fascia at the left and right. In addition, BRABUS front fascia inserts for the side air intakes can add even more striking highlights to the face of the SUV.

The BRABUS Power Beams roof rack with two auxiliary headlights provides added safety for driving at night. Two powerful LED modules improve the illumination of the roadway in front of the vehicle when the driver turns on the high beams or uses the headlight flasher.

You can find out more details about the new Brabus GLB Class over at Brabus at the link below, there are a number of different upgrade options to choose from.

Source Brabus

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals