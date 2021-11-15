Boxx smart freestanding punch bag takes your workout to the next level

If you are looking for a physical workout that can be carried out in your own home you may be interested in Boxx, a new freestanding punch bag system which combines trackers a companion application and a state-of-the-art punchbag into the ultimate home workout. “Designed with an award winning product design company in London, the Boxx bag and trackers combines beautiful design with smart tech–and there’s nothing else quite like it.”

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $740 or £548 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 31% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Boxx freestanding punch bag

“Our Boxx app delivers the best boxing classes plus, strength, running and a recovery section, including yoga and stretching. Discover classes by searching for your favourite instructor, class type, or find a class that suits your mood or matches your goals. Whether you like to set your own goals or follow a plan, there is something for everyone. Sync your trackers to our app to view your live in-class metrics plus detailed workout stats and your progress over time. The more you Boxx, the more opportunities you have to earn achievement milestones and work towards your fittest self. Over time we will be adding features that will allow you to invite and challenge friends and family or even challenge your best self!”

With the assumption that the Boxx crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022. To learn more about the Boxx freestanding punch bag project view the promotional video below.

“When designing the bag, we conducted thorough usability testing of existing free-standing punchbags — it proved that the current bags are hard to move, often unstable and make your home look like a gym. With this feedback in mind and inspired by the latest in interior design, we re-imagined the punchbag, available in 4 different colours with the option of 2 different fabrics, either a vegan leather or LUX cotton blend cover – making our punch bag a hit in any room.”

“Our trackers deliver the experience of having a boxing instructor, wherever and whenever you want. Track the speed, power & direction of every punch and join our class leader boards for some friendly competition and extra motivation!”

