Aqua Boxing Glove water boxing workout system from $99

A unique workout system has been launched via Kickstarter in the form of the Aqua Boxing Glove, using a combination of boxing glove style minutes together with the weight of water to provide a boxing workout with no heavy bag required. “The Aqua Boxing Glove is an affordable, no-impact, travel-friendly resistance boxing workout. It’s perfect for everyday fitness enthusiasts and seasoned fighters who need a seamless, yet dynamic mobile training tool. Tested by athletes of all levels tried and true, but created with you in mind. “

Features of the Aqua Boxing Glove boxing workout system include sizing based on a standard 16oz Boxing glove which are made to fit all ranges of hand sizes, construction using durable commercial vinyl, the same materials as boat buoys providing a long lasting rugged design, finished within industrial strength Velcro strap to ensure a correct fit and personal comfort. The team have also created a measuring bottle which is included with the Aqua Boxing Glove enabling you to distribute the water evenly between gloves without any guesswork offering a more precise workout.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $99 or £72 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Aqua Boxing Glove campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the Aqua Boxing Glove boxing workout project review the promotional video below.

“The Perfect Pairing for any “On Demand” home fitness program; Peloton, Rumble, MIRROR, FightCamp etc The age old tradition of boxing training requires hanging a heavy bag from a fixed reinforced frame & a lot of space. Standalone heavy bags are an option but often lack stability. Want to move it? Take it on the road? Get a workout without heavy impact on your joints? Forget about it!”

“For easy transport of your gloves, hand-wraps, water and other mobile workout essentials. This deluxe duffel bag will ensure you have everything you need for that trip to the gym! The Weekender 18.5″ Deluxe Duffel Bag has all the bells and whistles to keep you organized for a long weekend or a trip to the gym. The detachable, adjustable shoulder strap makes carrying simple and convenient!”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the boxing workout, jump over to the official Aqua Boxing Glove crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals