Borderlands 2 VR Valve Index headset support arrives in latest update

If you have been patiently waiting to play Borderlands 2 VR on your Valve Index VR headset, you’ll be pleased to know that the latest update Gearbox Software’s Borderlands 2 VR has been rolled out providing support for the new Index VR platform. The three patch released this week include support for the Index controllers, with a new ‘2K Knuckles Config’ binding on SteamVR, with options to choose between 30, 60, 90, and 120 FPS for the scope window.

“Today, we will release a patch for Borderlands 2 VR that adds support for the Valve Index headset as well as some community-requested quality of life improvements!”

Official Index Support

– BL2VR now supports the Index headset!

– Added Index controller meshes, in-game controller layouts and created a new “2K Knuckles Config” Index Binding as the default option for Knuckles controllers

Motion controller-based movement

– Added an option in-game to change between head vs. MOVER-based movement

Scope Framerate Option

– Added an option to choose between 30, 60, 90, and 120 FPS for the scope window

Source : GS : Upload VR

