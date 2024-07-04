BoostR eGPU Oculink portable external graphics card

With the BoostR eGPU by your side, you’ll unleash a world of possibilities and take your laptop’s or mini PC’s performance to new heights. This portable external graphics card is designed to break free from the limitations of integrated graphics and empower you to tackle even the most demanding tasks or games with ease.

BoostR eGPU

Imagine playing your favorite games with stunning visuals and buttery-smooth framerates. The BoostR eGPU is equipped with the innovative Radeon RX 7600M XT RDNA3.0 graphics card, boasting an impressive 8GB of GDDR6 memory. This powerful combination ensures that you can immerse yourself in the most graphically intensive games without any compromise. Whether you’re exploring vast open worlds, engaging in fast-paced multiplayer battles, or enjoying the latest AAA titles, the BoostR eGPU delivers an unparalleled gaming experience that will leave you in awe.

Early bird specials are now available for the pioneering project from roughly $489 or £384 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 43% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

But the BoostR eGPU isn’t just a game-changer for gamers. If you’re a video editor or content creator, this device will become your ultimate companion. With its exceptional graphics performance, you can edit high-resolution videos, apply complex effects, and render your projects in record time. No more waiting for hours as your laptop struggles to keep up with your creative vision. The BoostR eGPU empowers you to bring your ideas to life with stunning clarity and precision.

Oculink Dock

One of the standout features of the BoostR eGPU is its expandable storage capabilities. With user-upgradable M.2 PCIe storage that can be expanded up to a whopping 4TB, you’ll have ample space to store all your games, video projects, and other essential data. Say goodbye to the frustration of constantly juggling files and making tough decisions about what to keep and what to delete. The BoostR eGPU ensures that you have the storage capacity you need to keep your digital life organized and accessible.

But with great power comes the need for effective cooling, and the BoostR eGPU has you covered. It features a patented vapor chamber heatsink that keeps your device running cool and quiet, even during intense gaming sessions or lengthy video rendering processes. This advanced cooling technology ensures optimal performance and longevity, allowing you to push your laptop to its limits without worrying about overheating or system instability.

If the BoostR eGPU campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2024. To learn more about the BoostR eGPU Oculink Dock project look at the promotional video below.

Connectivity is another area where the BoostR eGPU shines. It offers a comprehensive array of I/O ports, including USB4.0, HDMI, and Oculink, giving you the flexibility to connect multiple peripherals and displays. Whether you want to set up a multi-monitor workstation for enhanced productivity or create an immersive gaming setup, the BoostR eGPU has you covered. With support for up to four monitors, you can expand your visual real estate and take your gaming and video editing experience to new dimensions.

External Graphics Card

If you’re a stickler for visual quality, the BoostR eGPU will exceed your expectations. It supports stunning 8K resolution, allowing you to enjoy your games and videos in ultra-high definition. Prepare to be amazed by the breathtaking clarity and detail that the BoostR eGPU delivers. Whether you’re marveling at the intricate textures of a virtual world or appreciating the fine nuances in your video footage, the BoostR eGPU ensures that every pixel is rendered to perfection.

Despite its incredible performance and features, the BoostR eGPU remains incredibly portable. Its pocket-sized design means you can easily slip it into your bag and take it with you wherever you go. Whether you’re heading to a friend’s house for a gaming session, traveling for work, or simply moving between rooms, the BoostR eGPU is always ready to accompany you. With this portable powerhouse by your side, you’ll never have to compromise on graphics performance, no matter where your adventures take you.

Portable Powerful ePGU

So, what are you waiting for? Unleash your gaming and video editing potential with the BoostR eGPU. Say goodbye to the limitations of your laptop’s integrated graphics and hello to a world of endless possibilities. Whether you’re a passionate gamer, a creative professional, or someone who simply demands the best performance, the BoostR eGPU is your key to unlocking a new level of computing excellence. Get ready to be amazed by the power and portability that this incredible device brings to your digital life.

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and product details for the Oculink Dock, jump over to the official BoostR eGPU crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

