AwesomePre innovative book light hits Kickstarter

Readers looking for an innovative book light help them read in dark or lowlight conditions may be interested in the AwesomePre. A new gentle book light system which features a metal bezel and framed light together with adjustable settings for colour temperature and brightness and a rechargeable battery capable of providing over 10 hours of use at a medium light setting.

Introductory early bird pledges are now available for the out-of-the-box project from roughly $207 or £167 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the suggested retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Existing book lights directly target the page of the book and fail to evenly distribute the illumination to all lines and letters. When the lights hit the page, they unevenly spread in all direction with huge difference in contrast, exhausting the eyes. LED book light in a plate form does not get the job done either. Cheap, low-quality lighting plate leaks through the edge of the frame and makes it difficult for the eyes to concentrate on the page.”

AwesomePre book light

“We are constantly exposed to harsh lights as our eyes are fixed on various digital devices like smartphones or tablet PCs everyday. It’s common that many find it challenging to read texts on a tablet for a long time due to lights that directly hit and strain the eyes. AwesomePre is a soft and evenly distributed book light that lets you read in superior comfort!”

If the AwesomePre campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2023. To learn more about the AwesomePre book light project explore the promotional video below.

“It’s time to move on to the next generation of high-tech lighting using the Magic Lighting Plate™. With this technology, our book light is adjustable in brightness or color temperature that suit you best. Optimize your reading environment in detail and comfortably enjoy your books even in the dark. Our stylish metal bezel is not only a beautiful design but also serves as a concentrator to prevent light leaks out of the frame. AwesomePré® provides optimized brightness perfect for reading, which improves concentration and readability during your reading time.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and performance specifications for the book light, jump over to the official AwesomePre crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals