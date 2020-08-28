Bollinger Motors unveils Deliver-E electric van

Bollinger Motors has announced a new all-electric platform for delivery and medium-duty truck fleets. The vehicle is a front-wheel-drive platform engineered to fit classes 2B, 3, 4, and 5. The electric car maker says that the vehicle will provide a total cost of ownership that is significantly lower than gas and diesel versions on the road today.

One key to the design is the lowest step-in height of any vehicle on the market that only 18 inches. The cargo floor also has minimal wheel wells to allow for more cargo space and an aerodynamic design. A range of battery pack options will be available.

The battery packs include 70, 105, 140, 175, and 210 kWh units. The van will be offered in variable wheelbase lengths allowing the right customer choice for mileage, price, and cargo needs. The vehicle will support fast DC charging.

