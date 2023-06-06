BOLD 2 290W graphene power bank with Magsafe chargers and more

Following on from the success of the original BOLD graphene power bank launched by a Kickstarter back in 2021. The engineers and develop team have now released their second generation power bank in the form of the BOLD 2. A portable battery pack providing 290W complete with fast charging technology, Apple MagSafe compatibility and six ports to charge multiple devices simultaneously as well as wireless charging pads capable of charging your Apple Watch, Apple AirPods and more.

The BOLD-2 is capable of charging your MacBook to 50% in just 30 minutes the power bank using the 140W Type-C port. This is due to the ultra-high thermal conductivity of graphene, which enables it to transfer heat more efficiently, enabling faster charging. “BOLD 2’s charging speed is second to none, making it the gold standard in power banks” say it’s designers.

“Experience super-fast charging like never before with BOLD 2’s combined 290W power output, charging your devices in record time. Even when charging 6 devices simultaneously, this powerhouse BOLD 2 maintains its efficiency and delivers the maximum combined 290W power output. It also can charge Cameras, GoPros, Speakers, Headphones, and even Drones, you name it.”

BOLD 2 power bank

Limited early bird offers are now available for the out-of-the-box project from roughly $239 or £193 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 38% off the established retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Not just a smart power bank, BOLD 2 is a revolution in convenience and functionality. It can simultaneously charge up to 6 devices, meaning this 1 power bank can quick charge a large laptop like 15″/16” MacBook Pro or Lenovo ThinkPad, a smartphone (iPhone 14 Pro), a tablet (iPad), a flagship phone (Samsung s23 Ultra), another flagship phone (Pixel Fold) and your Apple Watch all at the same time! The upgraded charging scheme (PPS, PD 3.2) guarantees optimal and efficient charging for all your devices.”

If the BOLD 2 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2023. To learn more about the BOLD 2 power bank project watch the promotional video below.

“Engineered with pass-through charging functionality, the BOLD-2 can charge all your devices while it’s being charged itself. No more cluttered cords and juggling multiple charging sources – BOLD 2 is your all-in-one solution. Featuring Lithium Polymer Graphene Composite Cells, it boasts an impressive capacity of 100Wh / 27,000mAh. That means you can charge your iPhone 14 Pro around 8 times or your MacBook Air twice on a single charge. “

BOLD 2 power safety

“Safety should never be compromised. BOLD 2 takes it to the next level with its cutting-edge smart high-temperature defense system that uses real-time heat monitoring to prevent overheating and extend the power bank’s lifespan. It is equipped with an intelligent overcurrent protection system that regulates the flow of current, preventing power surges and optimizing power efficiency. And to top it off, it’s got your back with a foolproof short circuit prevention system, swiftly detecting and interrupting any potential short circuit risks”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the power bank, jump over to the official BOLD 2 crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

Source : Indiegogo



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals