Clear Series board game modular component storage system

Gamers searching for a transparent game component storage system to help organize board game cards, tokens and characters, may be interested in a new modular transparent storage system that plane name the Clear Series. Created by the team at BoardM based in New York City the modular component storage system can be used for all board games and offers infinite expansion allowing you to keep your tables clean and tidy during gameplay and downtime. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the imaginative project from roughly $45 or £37 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The joy and happiness we get from board games are beyond our imaginations! However, chaotic and messy game tables are distracting, cause confusion, and impact the fun! This is why we developed Clear Series- so that you can focus entirely on the game and having fun, distraction free! The Clear Series presents the optimal solution to create the perfect gaming environment. There are various card organizers such as wood and plastic, but we boldly chose an innovative and crystal-clear transparent material. The Clear Series will help you keep your play in an organized manner without obstructing the view. “

Clear Series features

Board game modular component storage

“Also, the tray can be infinitely extended vertically and horizontally as you like. They can be stacked stably, and they are connected/linked to each other to prevent them from falling apart. Store your cards and various game components (eg. meeples) to keep your table clean and create an environment where you can truly focus on your game.”

Assuming that the Clear Series funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2023. To learn more about the Clear Series project scrutinize the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the , jump over to the official Clear Series crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

