BMW Z4 Final Edition: An Instant Classic in the Making

The BMW Z4 Final Edition represents the pinnacle of over two decades of roadster excellence from the German automaker. Since its introduction in 2002, the Z4 has been renowned for its dynamic performance, timeless design, and the pure joy of driving it provides. The Final Edition, which will be available for a limited time starting in January 2026, presents enthusiasts with a unique opportunity to own a piece of automotive history. This special edition features exclusive design elements and enhanced features, making it a highly sought-after collector’s item that celebrates the Z4’s legacy as production comes to a close in March 2026.

The Z4 has undergone several iterations throughout its lifespan, each one refining and improving upon the original concept. From the initial E85 model to the more recent G29 generation, the Z4 has consistently delivered a thrilling driving experience, thanks to its powerful engines, responsive handling, and sleek, aerodynamic design. The Final Edition serves as a fitting tribute to this iconic roadster, encapsulating all that has made the Z4 a beloved choice among driving enthusiasts.

Exclusive Design and Features

What sets the BMW Z4 Final Edition apart is its exclusive Frozen Matt Black paint finish, a color that exudes both individuality and dynamism. This unique hue is complemented by the M High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim, which adds a touch of sophistication and sportiness to the overall aesthetic. The striking appearance is further enhanced by the eye-catching M Sport brake calipers in High-gloss Red, which not only provide exceptional stopping power but also serve as a visual reminder of the Z4’s performance capabilities.

Inside the cabin, the Final Edition showcases meticulous attention to detail with its red contrast stitching on the Vernasca Leather/Alcantara upholstery. This bold stitching extends across the instrument panel, center console, and door trims, creating a cohesive and sporty ambiance throughout the interior. The M Alcantara steering wheel, adorned with matching red seams, provides a tactile and engaging driving experience, while the engraved door sill strips add a touch of exclusivity, perfectly blending sportiness with sophistication.

The Final Edition also comes equipped with a range of advanced features and technologies that enhance both comfort and performance. These may include adaptive LED headlights, a premium sound system, and BMW’s latest iDrive infotainment system with navigation and smartphone integration. The inclusion of these features ensures that the Final Edition not only looks the part but also delivers an innovative driving experience.

Pricing and Availability

The BMW Z4 Final Edition is available across all Z4 models, including the sDrive20i, sDrive30i, and the range-topping M40i. This allows customers to choose the performance level that best suits their preferences and budget. The Final Edition package is priced at €4,200 for models that are already equipped with the M Sport package, which comes standard on the sDrive30i and M40i. For the sDrive20i, the package costs €7,400, as it includes the M Sport package at an additional €3,200.

Customers eager to secure their piece of Z4 history can place their orders starting in late January 2026. However, it is important to note that with production ending in March 2026, availability is limited. As such, interested buyers are encouraged to act quickly to avoid disappointment. The limited production run of the Final Edition adds to its exclusivity and collectibility, ensuring that it will be a prized possession for years to come.

Specifications

Source BMW



