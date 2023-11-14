BMW XM Label sets new Pikes Peak record (Video)

BMW has announced that the BMW XM Label has set a new record at Pikes Peak for Hybrid Electric SUVs, the car comes with an impressive 738 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque, the record was set on the 21st of September.

“Congratulations to Matt Mullins and the entire team behind our inspiring journey to the top of one of the world’s most difficult and historic hill climbs in the unstoppable BMW XM Label,” said Marcus Casey, Chief Marketing Officer, BMW of North America. “Pikes Peak is the ultimate proving ground for elite performers, and we are thrilled to be named fastest hybrid SUV thanks to the world class pairing of an epic vehicle with an equally impressive driver.”

Boasting more than 150 turns at staggering elevations, the uniquely challenging Pikes Peak run starts at 9,390 feet above sea level and finishes at the 14,115-foot summit of America’s Mountain. Pikes Peak’s reputation for difficulty is matched only by its legendary status in the history of motorsport, which dates back more than a century. Since 1916, competitors, race fans, and media from across the globe have converged on the ‘Race to the Clouds’ to experience the best in hill climb competition.

You can find out more details about the BMW XM Label RED over at the BMW website at the link below, the car was unveiled back in April of this year and you can see more details about it here.

Source BMW



