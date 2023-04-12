BMW XM Label Red has 748 HP

BMW has unveiled a new version of their XM, the BMW XM Label Red, and the car comes with a massive 748 horsepower or 550 KW, this is around 95 more horsepower than the BMW XM.

The car is powered by a hybrid system with a V8 that produces 585 horsepower and an electric motor that produces 197 horsepower, it also comes with an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission.

BMW M GmbH is further elevating the first-ever BMW XM with the introduction of the BMW XM Label Red, designed for customers who crave bold, standout design and exceptional performance in a vehicle that transcends traditional conventions.

The power output of the BMW XM Label Red has been boosted by 95hp to 748hp compared with the standard model, while distinctive design elements set the BMW XM Label Red apart, including Toronto Red metallic accents on the exterior, unique 22-inch light-alloy wheels with red accents and a striking black and red interior colour scheme that exudes visual appeal and sportiness.

The BMW XM marks the first model since the BMW M1 to be designed exclusively as a high-performance car by BMW M GmbH, blending the muscular proportions of a dynamic Sports Activity Vehicle with an extroverted exterior design characterised by expansive surfaces, clean lines, and a luxury-class BMW front-end aesthetic.

You can find out more details about the new XM Label Red over at the company’s website at the link below, pricing will start at £170,860 and there will also be an Exclusive Edition which will be limited to 500 units, production of the car will start in August and it will debut at Auto Shanghai this month.

Source BMW





