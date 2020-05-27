BMW X2 xDrive25e plug in hybrid unveiled

As well as the new 5 series BMW has also unveiled their new BMW X2 xDrive25e plug in hybrid, the car comes with 1.5 litre petrol engine and an electric motor for a combined 217 horsepower.

The car comes with an all electric range of 35 miles and it will launch in July, BMW have not revealed any pricing as yet.

The new BMW X2 xDrive25e features the fourth and latest generation of BMW eDrive technology developed for the plug-in hybrid models. An electric motor generating an output of 70 kW/95 hp and a high-voltage battery with a gross energy content of 10.0 kWh enable an all-electric range of up to 57 kilometres in the legal EU test cycle.

Together, the 3-cylinder combustion engine, which delivers torque to the front wheels, and the electric motor powering the rear wheels produce a system output of 162 kW/220 hp and create a hybrid all-wheel drive configuration. The new BMW X2 xDrive25e sprints from a standing start to 100 km/h in 6.8 seconds.

You can find out more information about the new BMW X2 xDrive25e plug in hybrid over at BMW at the link below.

Source BMW

